India wins two bronze medals on Day 7 of ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

The ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 are witnessing the largest pool hailing from India. 90 shooters from the sports-loving nation are taking part in the prestigious event and are striving to shine. The third edition of the junior championships is taking place in Changwon and is seeing back-to-back brilliant performances from the Indian contingent.

As per the latest update coming toward the Indian sports fraternity from the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, the nation has gathered two bronze medals to their medal tally on the latest day.

Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna, and Tiyana, the Indian trio taking part in the 25m standard pistol women's event, displayed their hard work, as a result of which, they managed to win a bronze medal.

The team scored 1573 at a rapid pace, however, missed out on two places to earn a gold medal. They ended up in third place which earned them worldwide recognition and praise from the countrymen.

India earns bronze in 25m standard pistol men's event in ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

Apart from them, Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh, and Akshay Kumar, featuring in the 25m standard pistol men's event, shot combined a total of 1671 points. Their resilience earned them third place on the podium, hence the trio was awarded with a bronze medal.

Just like the women's team, they fell short of two spaces to clutch the top spot. While China won the gold in the women's event, Korea managed the shining medal in the men's event.

It adds two bronze medals for India on day seven of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023. India currently stands second in the standings with four gold medals, five silver medals, and as many bronze medals. China, having a total of 26 medals, is placed first. They have opened their campaign with a big boost, earning 12 well-deserved gold medals.

Team India is striving to carry on the momentum, to remain among the top contenders in the esteemed ISSF Junior World Championships 2023.