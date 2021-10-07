ISSF Junior World Championships: Indian men's trap shooting team wins silver

The Indian men's shooting trap team won silver in the ongoing International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru. The silver medal takes India's total medal tally to 20. The Indian men's trap shooting team lost to Italy 4-6 in the gold medal match.

The Indian men's trap shooting team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan and Vivaan Kapoor qualified for the match after they were placed second out of seven teams in qualification, with a combined score of 473 out of 525.

The Italian men's shooting team were the strongest throughout the competition, having topped qualification with a huge 486.

The junior women's shooting trap team, though, missed out on a medal when Kirti Gupta, Aadya Tripathi and Divya Singh went down 2-6 to Germany in the bronze medal match.

Overall, India had yet another profitable day as the women's 25M sports pistol team won a gold medal and southpaw shooter Adarsh Singh won silver in the men's 25M rapid fire pistol in the finals.

Indian shooting contingent on top

Indian ace shooter Manu Bhaker

Earlier, the Indian women's 25m pistol team comprising Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor and Rhythm Sangwan won the gold medal. The Indian trio convincingly defeated USA (Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln and Ada Claudia Korkhin) 16-4 in the final.

It was India's ninth gold medal in the ongoing International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship.

India are on top of the medals tally with nine gold, eight silver and three bronze medals in their kitty while the USA are second with six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Chaudhary is all set to compete at the ISSF President's Cup. Chaudhary is among a seven-member national shooting squad that will compete in next month’s prize money event. The ISSF President's Cup carries a total prize money of $859,200 (₹6.40 Crore approximately).

