Indian Olympic shooter ranked fourth in latest 10m Air Rifle rankings

Indian shooter Arjun Babuta has secured the fourth position in the latest ISSF Men's 10m Air Rifle rankings. With a total of 5,300 points, he is the sole Indian shooter to be ranked amongst the top 10 shooters in the 10m Air Rifle category.

19-year-old Sheng Lihao, an Olympic gold medalist from China, tops the list with a splendid score of 8,000 points and is followed by Italian shooter Danilo Dennis Sollazzo with 5,856 points.

Lihao has established himself as a formidable force in the shooting world. The Chinese shooter made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by becoming the youngest shooter to win a medal at 16.

Sheng Lihao secured gold medals at the ISSF World Cups in Baku and Munich during the 2024 season. During the Munich World Cup, Lihao reclaimed the world record with a score of 254.5, surpassing the previous mark set by India's Divyansh Panwar earlier that year.

Arjun Babuta has secured medals in prestigious events such as the ISSF World Cup, Asian Shooting Championships, and National Games. He secured a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the National Games in January earlier this year, partnering with Ojasvi Thakur.

The top 10 shooters in the latest ISSF 10m Air Rifle rankings include two shooters from Croatia, one each from China, Italy, Denmark, India, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, and Norway.

ISSF 10m Air Rifle Men Rankings (Top 10)

Here are the Top 10 rankings from the men's air rifle category:

Sheng Lihao (China) - 8000 points Danilo Dennis Sollazzo (Italy) - 5856 points Marin Strempfl (Denmark) - 5400 points Arjun Babuta (India) - 5300 points Victor Lindgren (Sweden) - 5248 points Istvan Peni (Hungary) - 5192 points Patrik Jany (Slovakia) - 5122 points Miran Maricic (Croatia) - 4940 points Petar Gorsa (Croatia) - 4734 points Jon-Hermaan Hegg (Norway) - 4324 points

