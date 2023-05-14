Indian para shooters shine at ISCH & WSPS Grand Prix with six medals, including a gold

Indian para shooters made a resounding start to the 2023 season, clinching an impressive six medals, including a team gold, at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH) and WSPS Grand Prix in Hannover.

Among the standout performers was Akash, who emerged as a star with three medals, including a gold in the P4 50m Pistol Mixed SH1 Team event.

In partnership with Nihal Singh and Rubina Francis, Akash displayed remarkable shooting skills, accumulating a total score of 1565-14x in the qualifying round, outclassing Poland and Azerbaijan.

Akash also added a bronze in the P4-50m Pistol Mixed SH1 individual event and a silver in the P5-10m Standard Air Pistol Mixed SH1 event. Nihal Singh secured a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Men SH1 event, further bolstering India's medal count.

Akash after winning the bronze in P4 50m Piston Mixed SH1 [Image: Paralympic India]

The Indian para shooters have their sights set on the upcoming season-opening World Shooting Para Sports event, the Changwon 2023 World Cup. It takes place in South Korea from May 22 to 30, 2023. They are eager to build on their recent successes and continue their remarkable performances on the international stage.

Unprecedented achievement of Indian para shooters: Indian coaches act as international judges

It's not just the Indian para shooters who brought glory to the nation. The coaches, Subhash Rana (national coach) and Vivek Saini (assistant coach), achieved a significant milestone too. They became the first-ever Shooting Para Sport judges from India to officiate in an international event abroad.

Rana and Saini underwent rigorous training, attending the World Shooting Para Sport Judges and Jury Course in February 2023. This was to attain the necessary qualifications for officiating in international competitions.

Their participation as judges showcases the growing influence and expertise of Indian coaches in the global shooting para-sport community. Rana and Saini's achievement highlights India's commitment to fostering a strong and competent support system for para-athletes.

This is not only in terms of training and coaching but also in contributing to the administration and regulation of the sport at an international level.

As the Indian para shooters prepare for the upcoming Changwon 2023 World Cup, they carry the hopes and aspirations of a nation, fueled by their recent achievements.

With their exceptional skills and relentless determination, they aim to bring further glory to India and inspire a new generation of para-athletes to dream big and reach for the stars.

