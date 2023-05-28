Indian shooters claim medals with inspiring performances at Changwon WSPS World Cup 2023

The third day of the 2023 World Shooting Para Sport Events at the Changwon WSPS World Cup proved to be an exciting one for India. Rubina Francis, Arpana Lamba, and Nisha Lamba secured the silver medal in the P2 Women's Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 Category Event.

This accomplishment was met with jubilation and celebration, as the Indian team showcased their exceptional skills and determination.

In addition to their team success, Rubina demonstrated her individual prowess by earning a bronze medal in the P2 Women's Individual 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. Her remarkable performance was applauded by the spectators and fellow athletes, recognizing her dedication and hard work.

The Indian shooting contingent had more reasons to rejoice on Day 3 of the Changwon WSPS World Cup. Athletes supported by the #TOPScheme - Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana, and Santosh - showcased their skills and teamwork in the P1 Men's Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. They clinched a well-deserved bronze medal.

Their achievement highlighted the effectiveness of the support provided by the #TOPScheme in nurturing and developing talented para-athletes.

The proud moments of victory captured the attention of the spectators and the media, who eagerly shared glimpses of the medal holders. The images depicted the athletes' joy and their pride in representing their country at such a prestigious event.

These snapshots served as a demonstration of the unwavering spirit and dedication of the athletes. They continue to push boundaries and achieve excellence in their respective categories.

As the Changwon WSPS World Cup 2023 progresses, the Indian shooting team remains determined and focused on their upcoming events. With their exceptional performances so far, they have set a high standard for themselves and have become a source of inspiration for aspiring para-athletes across the globe.

As they compete in the remaining events of the Changwon WSPS World Cup 2023, fans and supporters eagerly await more outstanding performances and memorable moments.

