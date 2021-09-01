2021 Paralympics: Indian shooters fail to qualify for final round of Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event 

The Indian shooting contingent has been phenomenal thus far at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Avanai Lekhara and Singhraj Adhana won gold and bronze in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 and men's 10m Air Pistol SH1events respectively at the mega event.

However, it was not a great start to the mixed team shooting events. Team India failed to qualify for the finals of the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification. All three shooters - Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu and Deepak - finished outside the top 15.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Shooting mixed 10m rifle prone: No Indian qualifies for the final, which is a bit unfortunate considering we are in the first day of shooting telecasting. Avani and Deepak have 2 more events left in Tokyo, Sidhartha one. https://t.co/riVS3BzcLu — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 1, 2021

Avani Lekhara was placed 27th with a score of 629.7. Sidhartha finished with 624.9 points in 40th position whereas Deepak finished 43 with 624.9 points by the end of the qualification round.

Avani Lekhara started well with a good series of 105.9. Whereas, Deepak and Sidhartha scored 102.7 and 104.9 respectively.

After the next set of shots, the Indians failed to find a place in the top 10. After Series 2, Avani was placed in 11 position with scores of 105.9 and 105.0. While Deepak after the 4th Series was placed 39th and Sidhartha was in the 41st position after the series 2.

The only shooter who was consistent throughout was Avani Lekhara. However, the consistency did not help her break into the top 8. She bettered her ranking towards the final stage but was not enough for her to qualify for the finals of the shooting event.

Avani Lekhara: 105.9 105.0 104.9 105.3

Deepak: 102.7 106.3 103.6 104.8 104.1

Sidhartha Babu: 104.9 103.4 102.9

Deepak, after six series, registered shots of 102.7 106.3 103.6 104.8 104.1 103.4. Avani after the qualification rounds shot 105.9 105.0 104.9 105.3 104.2 104.4. Sidhartha shot 104.9 103.4 102.9 105.2 105.3 103.8 by the end of sixth series.

#Paralympics



Natascha HILTROP (GER) pips (KOR) PARK Jinho in the #Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final in a thriller! Came down to the last shot.



One of the 7 mixed-gender para shooting events. Would be pretty awesome to see this mainstream as well I think. pic.twitter.com/pyn8rvOgSB — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 1, 2021

Indian rifle shooters Avani, Deepak and Sidhartha's next event:

Despite a disappointing Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 qualification round, the Indian shooters Avani and Deepak have two more events scheduled. Siddharth has one more event left in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani will take part in R8 – Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Position on September 3.

Deepak will be in action in R7 - Men's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualifiers on September 3.

Avani, Siddhartha Babu and Deepak will compete in the R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualifiers event on September 5.

