Indian shooters make their mark at Osijek 2023 WSPS World Cup

In a remarkable set of achievements for Indian athletes at the Osijek 2023 WSPS World Cup, Avani Lekhara and Swaroop M Unhalkar claimed the silver medal in the R10-10m Air Rifle Standing Mixed Team SH1 event.

Lekhara, who had already made history as India's first female Paralympic gold medalist, once again became the nation's pride. She added another accolade to her name with her impressive performances while partnering with Unhalkar.

Team India's success did not stop there as Mona Agarwal and Ishank Ahuja also etched their names in the record books. They clinched the well-deserving bronze medal in the same category. This remarkable feat highlights India's professionalism in Paralympic shooting.

Manish Narwal and Isha Kanwar also joined forces to secure the silver medal in the R10 Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. Narwal, who recently set a world record at the Para Shooting World Cup, was once again brilliant with his approach.

He had shattered the record of Serbia's Rastko Jokic in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event last month to dominate the game.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Nisha had also made waves in the shooting world with unparalleled performances. She shone in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition last year.

She won double gold back then, to further cement her place in the forthcoming events such as Osijek 2023 WSPS World Cup.

Team India carried their dominant performances in the WSPS World Cup as the duo of Santosh Vithoba Gadhe and Arpana Navinchan Khambhati clinched the bronze medal in the same category.

29 Indian shooters participating in Osijek 2023 WSPS World Cup

Notably, the ongoing Osijek WSPS 2023 World Cup is featuring various events such as rifle, pistol, shotgun, VI, and trap shooting. With a total of 162 athletes hailing from 35 different countries, the World Cup aims to be an intensely competitive affair.

As far as India is concerned, as many as 29 talented Indian shooters are striving to prove their worth in multiple disciplines. The 10m Men's Rifle event marked the beginning of the World Cup on July 7, 2023, with Indian athletes gaining success in the early stages of the competition.

