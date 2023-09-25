Indian Shooting Asian Games 2023 Results Day 2: Indian men's 10m air rifle team breaks world record to claim gold, two bronze medals follow

The Asian Games 2023 are going on in Hangzhou, China. At the continental event, Indian men's 10m air rifle team clinched a gold medal on Monday, September 25. This is the first gold medal for India at this year's Asiad.

The sensational Indian trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Panwar claimed the top position on the podium with a combined score of 1893.7 at the ongoing Asian Games.

All three of them looked quite solid right from the beginning and gradually extended the lead over their opponents. The young Indian shooters exhibited unmatched composure to finish first. In the process, they also set a world record in the men's 10m air rifle team competition. The Korean team won the silver medal (1890.1) and the Chinese team took home the bronze (1888.2).

Rudrankksh and Aishwary also made it to the final of the individual event in the men's 10m air rifle. Initially, both Indian shooters came up with impressive scores to remain in medal contention. However, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was slightly better today and clinched the bronze medal with a score of 228.8. On the other hand, Rudrankksh finished in fourth place.

The men's 25m rapid fire pistol team of Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish and Adarsh Singh bagged another bronze medal for the country. Among them, Vijayveer also qualified for the final of the individual event.

Indian shooters at Asian Games 2023

The Indian shooting contingent has been superb so far in the Asian Games. On September 24, the remarkable trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey won a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Thereafter, Ramita won bronze in the individual competition of the women's 10m air rifle.

More exciting events are yet to come. Other Indian shooters will also be in action later, with an eye on the podium finish.