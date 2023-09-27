Indian Shooting Asian Games 2023 Results Day 4: Shooters add seven medals to India's tally, including two golds 

The fourth day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China turned out to be stupendous for the shooting squad of India. On Wednesday, September 27, India's young shooters claimed a number of medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze.

The women's 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Esha Singh clinched gold with an impressive score of 1759 at the 2023 Asian Games. The silver medal went to China, while the Republic of Korea won bronze.

Another gold medal for India came in the individual competition of the women's 50m rifle 3-position. Sift Kaur Samra broke the world record (with a score of 469.6) to finish at the top of the podium. In this event, the silver medal was bagged by Zhang Qiongyue of China, while the bronze medal went to Ashi Chouksey of India.

In the team event of the women's 50m rifle 3-positions, the Indian trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, and Ashi Chouksey won silver. In this competition, the gold medal went to China, while the Republic of Korea took home the bronze medal.

Thereafter, in the individual event of the women's 25m pistol, Esha Singh clinched silver. However, Manu Bhaker finished in fifth position. The gold medal was clinched by Liu of China, while Jiin Yang won bronze for the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, in the individual competition of the men's skeet, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka earned silver for India at the Asian Games. The gold medal went to Abdullah Alrashidi of Kuwait. On the other hand, the shooter from Qatar won bronze.

The Indian men's skeet team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, and Anant Jeet secured a bronze medal. In this event, China won gold, while Qatar took home the silver medal.

Undoubtedly, the performance of the Indian contingent has been commendable so far. More talented shooters will be in action in the coming days at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. They will also aim to increase the medal count of the country and live up to the expectations.