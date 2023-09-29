Indian Shooting Asian Games 2023 Results Day 6: Shooters win five medals for India, including two golds

The Indian shooters are in great form at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The sixth day of the continental event saw India win five medals in shooting, including two gold and three silver.

In the individual event of the women's 10m air pistol, India's Palak claimed a gold medal. The 17-year-old was consistent in the final and was able to maintain a healthy lead over the others. She eventually finished at the top of the podium with a score of 242.1.

Expand Tweet

Another Indian shooter, Esha Singh, clinched a silver medal in the same event (women's 10m air pistol). The 18-year-old scored 239.7 to finish in second position. It was a memorable one-two podium finish for India in the women's 10m air pistol individual competition at the Asian Games 2023. The bronze medal went to the shooter from Pakistan.

Not to forget, Esha and Palak were also part of the women's 10m air pistol team that earned silver for India earlier. In that event, the team from China won the gold, while Chinese Taipei took home the bronze medal.

Indian shooters impress at Asian Games 2023

On Friday, in the individual competition of the men's 50m rifle 3-positions, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed silver with a score of 459.7. On the other hand, Swapnil Kusale finished in fourth position. In this event, the gold medal went to Du Linshu of China, while another Chinese shooter, Tian Jiaming, won bronze.

It is noteworthy that Aishwary and Swapnil were also part of the men's 50m rifle 3-positions team that secured gold medal for India with a score of 1769. In that event, the Chinese trio won silver, while the team from the Republic of Korea took home the bronze medal.

The Indian shooters have won 18 medals so far at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou and have already made a significant contribution to the country's medal's tally. Further, the squad will look to add more medals as some shooting events are yet to take place.