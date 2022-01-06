Indian shooting federation postpones national selection trials as pandemic cases spiral in India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) postponed national selection trials in all three disciplines - rifle, pistol and shotgun - were scheduled to be held in January due to the surge in pandemic cases in India.

While national selection trials in pistol events were scheduled to be held here at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from January 13, rifle and shotgun national selection trials were supposed to be held at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy from January 7 in Bhopal.

As cases of pandemic virus spirals in New Delhi, the government has announced weekend curfews from the coming week as a precautionary measure to further avoid the spread of Covid-19 cases.

“Due to restrictions (weekend curfew) imposed by the government of Delhi, it has been decided to postpone the selection trials, which were scheduled to be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from January 13 to 25,” NRAI in a statement said on Tuesday. “The fresh dates of trials will be announced as and when conditions are conducive to conduct trials.”

The NRAI has also postponed national selection trials for the shotgun and rifle events which were being conducted at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy on Friday in Bhopal.

The rifle events were supposed to start on Friday (January 7), while the shotgun trials are scheduled to commence from January 14.

All elite shooters, including Olympian and national champion Manu Bhaker, were expected to compete in the national selection trials.

Earlier last week, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) closed down its five main sports facilities in the capital, including the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, due to a pandemic.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has also shifted its national ranking tournament scheduled to be held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex from next week.

The three-day national rankings tournament will now be held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The national ranking tournament will act as a qualification event for national camps as well as for upcoming international competitions.

Edited by Rohit Mishra