Indian shooting squads for Asian Games 2023 and Asian Championships announced

In a much-awaited event, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced an impressive 33-member Indian shooting team for the 19th Asian Games. The mega event begins on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Simultaneously, a 35-member squad was announced for the Asian Championships slated to take place in Changwon, South Korea, from October 22 to November 2. Both events hold enormous importance for Indian shooters, as they provide a stage to earn coveted quota places for the Paris Olympics.

A tally of 24 Paris Olympics quota places are up for grabs, with two available in each of the 12 individual Olympic events - in the rifle, pistol, and shotgun domains. India hopes to partake in all 16 events, including four mixed-team events in the Asian Games and Asian Championships.

Also, four accomplished shooters – Rudrankksh Patil, Mehuli Ghosh, Sift Kaur Samra, and Rajeshwari Kumari – will contest solely for ranking points. They have already earned Paris quotas.

The Indian shooting squad has displayed remarkable prowess, clinching seven Paris quota places thus far. However, the challenge continues in pistol and skeet events of the Asian Games and the Championships.

This is specifically crucial for celebrated shooters like Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Adarsh Singh, Kynan Chenai, and Ganemat Sekhon.

For these athletes, the Changwon contest offers a golden chance to redeem themselves after a disappointing expedition at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

India's Paris Olympics quota holders include Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle), and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3 positions), who booked their places at last year's ISSF World Championship.

The Indian shooting squad for the Asian Games and Asian Championships

10m Air Rifle Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Patil

10m Air Rifle Women: Ramita, Tilottama Sen, Shriyanka Sadangi, Mehuli Ghosh

10m Air Pistol Men: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Kunal Rana

10m Air Pistol Women: Surbhi Rao, Palak, Rhythm Sangwan

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Women: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

50m Rifle 3 Position Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

50m Rifle 3 Position Women: Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Ayushi Podder, Sift Kaur Samra

Trap Men: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Trap Women: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris, Rajeshwari Kumari

Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

Skeet Women: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshana Rathore

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Mehuli Ghosh, and Arjun Babuta, Ramita

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Sarabjot Singh, Surbhi Rao, and Shiva Narwal, Palak

Trap Mixed Team: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Manisha Keer, and Kynan Chenai, Preet Rajak

Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Ganemat Sekhon, and Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Parinaaz Dhaliwal