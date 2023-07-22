Indian trio strikes silver at ISSF World Championship Juniors in 25-meter Rapid-Fire Pistol team event

Indian shooters Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, and Mahesh Anandakumar showcased their prowess at the ISSF World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea on Friday. They secured the Men's 25-meter Rapid-Fire Pistol team silver on an exciting day of action.

An outstanding performance by Anandakumar also led him to the final of the individual event, securing an impressive sixth place overall. The young shooter's determination and skill were evident throughout the championship.

During the intense qualifying rounds, Anandakumar showcased his proficiency with a solid score of 290 in the second rapid-fire round. His consistent performance over two days earned him a total of 578 points, securing him the fifth qualifying spot in the individual Men's Rapid-Fire Pistol event. However, despite his best efforts, the final presented unforeseen challenges that he couldn't overcome.

Sameer, another integral part of the trio, had a promising position at the end of Friday's events. He managed to score a commendable 288, which contributed to his total of 576 points in the qualifying rounds, placing him seventh overall. His efforts throughout the championship deserved recognition.

Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, the third member of the talented trio, also displayed remarkable skills during the qualification phase. Like Sameer, he finished with an impressive total score of 576, securing him the eighth position among the contenders. His consistent performance throughout the championship was commendable.

China emerged victorious in the individual event, taking home the gold medal. Nevertheless, the Indian trio's silver medal triumph in the Men's 25-meter Rapid-Fire Pistol team event added to their country's pride and showcased their talent on an international stage.

Overall, the Indian shooters' performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championship Juniors was nothing short of outstanding. Their collective efforts, especially the remarkable display by Mahesh Anandakumar in reaching the individual final, brought glory to their nation.

India's remarkable achievement: A close second to China's Junior World Record in the competition

On Saturday, Indian participants will compete in the Women's 25-meter Standard Pistol and the 50-meter Rifle Prone events at the prestigious shooting championship. The Trap finals, scheduled for Sunday, promise to be thrilling and fans eagerly await the outcome with high hopes for the contingent.

In the ongoing Men's and Women's Trap competitions, Indian shooters have shown promising performances during the first two rounds of qualifying. Shapath Bharadwaj in the men's category and Preeti Rajak and Aashima Ahlawat in the women's category are currently positioned favorably for the upcoming rounds.

Impressively, the Indian team amassed a total of 1,730 points in the competition, securing a commendable second place. However, they closely trailed behind China, who demonstrated their dominance by equaling the existing junior world record in the event with an impressive score of 1,747 points.