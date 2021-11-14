ISSF increases Olympic shooting quotas for Asian countries

In a big move by the International Shooting Federation (ISSF), the Olympic quota places for Asian countries has been increased from 38 to 48. The new change is expected to come into effect from the 2024 Paris Olympics for which the qualification will begin next year.

"The Asian Shooting Confederation received a letter from ISSF confirming that the Olympic Quota Places for Asia is increased from 38 to 48 Quota Places," the sport's continental body (ASC) said in a statement on Twitter.

The Asian Shooting Confederation received a letter from ISSF confirming the development. The ASC expressed its gratitude to the world body for this new change.

"The Asian Shooting Confederation expresses its gratitude to the ISSF and all members who contributed to this achievement," the ASC added.

At the Tokyo Olympics, India was represented by 15 shooters. However, the country’s campaign ended in a disaster after none of them managed to clinch a medal.

Before that, at the Rio 2016 Games, India sent 12 shooters, but there too, the country's marksmen and markswomen failed to finish on the podium.

At a special ceremony in the Olympic Museum recently, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach handed over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch to the ISSF President Vladimir Lisin "in recognition of the continuous support before and during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020".

ISSF council discusses Shooting Qualification for 2024 Paris Olympics

During a recent ISSF council meeting, the members were updated on the main agendas for the shooting qualification system for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In addition to this, the structure of the shooting sports competitions formats for 2022-24 was also discussed.

The council also approved the 2022 ISSF Championships calendar. The shooting world championship (shotgun) will be held in September in Osijek, Croatia. The Rifle/Pistol World Championship, on the other hand, will be held in Cairo, Egypt.

