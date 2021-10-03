ISSF Junior World Championship: Manu Bhaker wins second gold, men's 10m Air Rifle team beat USA to grab top spot on podium

Indian shooters swept two gold medals, including a top podium finish by Manu Bhaker, at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Saturday.

It seemed to be raining medals for the Indian shooters on day three of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship.

Bhaker bagged her second gold medal of the championship. She paired up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Manu and Sarabjot led India in the air pistol mixed team event. They posed a tough challenge to the the second Indian pair of Shikha Narwal and Naveen to win the gold medal. The final score was 16-12.

Earlier in the qualification round featuring eight teams, the pair of Indian duo finished in the first and second position. Bhaker and Sarabjot scored 386 while Shikha and Naveen were a point behind with a score of 385.

The Indian trio of Srikanth Dhanush, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija bagged gold medals in the men's 10M Air Rifle Team event. The Indian trio defeated USA's William Shaner, Rylan William Kissell and John Blanton III, 16-6.

India are leading the medal tally with four gold, five silver and two bronze medals in the competition.

Indian Shooters performances at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship

India's Atmika Gupta and Rajpreet Singh won silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Junior Final event. They lost 15-17 to USA's Mary Carolynn Tucker and William Shaner.

Rajpreet and Atmika finished second behind the US duo in qualification as well with a combined 418.5 after 20-shots each. The US pair shot 419.9 to top the charts.

Earlier, the trio of Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon and Areeba Khan clinched gold medals in the women’s skeet team event with a 6-0 victory over Italy.

