ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: India's medal winners

India secured second place at the ISSF World Championship Juniors with an impressive medal haul of 17: six gold, six silver, and five bronze. Over 550 shooters from 44 countries participated, with India fielding a strong contingent of 90 shooters.
Notable gold medalists include Shubham Bisla and Sainyam, both Khelo India Athletes, who triumphed in the men's 10m Air Pistol and Women's 10m Air Pistol events, respectively. Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot secured gold in the 10 meter air rifle mixed team category, while Kamaljeet, also a Khelo India Athlete, claimed gold in the men's 50 meter pistol.
India's success continued with golds in the men's 50m Pistol Team, Women's 50m Pistol Team, and 10m Air Rifle junior men's Team events.
The silver medalists, including the 10m Air Pistol Jr. Men's Team, Women's Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Jr. Men's Team, Men's Trap Team, and Women's 50m Pistol, showcased India's consistency in various disciplines.
The bronze medalists, comprising the 10m Air Pistol Jr. Women's Team, the 10m Air Pistol Jr. The Mixed Team, the Men's 10m Air Rifle, the Women's 25m Rapid Fire Team, and the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Team, demonstrated India's overall strength in the championship.
With a total of 18 medals, India's impressive performance reaffirms its position as a rising force in shooting sports. The success of Khelo India Athletes highlights the significance of nurturing young talents and supporting grassroots sports development programs.
Medal-Winning Shooting Stars at ISSF World Championship Juniors
Men's 10m Air Pistol: Shubham Bisla (Khelo India Athlete) - Gold
Women's 10m Air Pistol: Sainyam (Khelo India Athlete) - Gold
10m Air Rifle-Mixed Team: Abhinav Shaw & Gautami Bhanot (Gold)
Men's 50m Pistol: Kamaljeet (Khelo India Athlete) - Gold
Men's 50m Pistol Team: Abhinav Shaw, Parth Rakesh Mane, and Dhanush Srikanth (Gold)
Women's 50m Pistol Team: Tiyana, Yashita Shokeen, Veerpal Kaur (Khelo India Athletes) - Gold
10m Air Rifle, Jr. Men's Team: Kamaljeet, Ankait Tomar, and Sandeep Bishnoi (Khelo India Athletes) - Gold
10m Air Pistol Jr. Men's Team: Shubham Bisla, Amit Sharma, and Abhinav Chaudhary (Khelo India Athletes) - Silver
Women's Skeet: Raiza Dhillon, Silver
Skeet Mixed Team: Harmehar Lilly & Sanjana Sood (Silver)
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Jr. Men's Team: Mahesh Pasupathy Anandkumar, Sameer, and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (Khelo India Athletes) - Silver
Men's Trap Team: Bakhtiyar Malek, Shardul Vihaan, and Aryavansh Tyagi (Khelo India Athletes) - Silver
Women's 50m Pistol: Tiyana (Khelo India Athlete) - Silver
10m Air Pistol Jr. Women's Team: Sainyam, Urva, and Anjali Chaudhary (Khelo India Athletes) - Bronze
10m Air Pistol, Jr. Mixed Team: Abhinav Chaudhary & Sainyam, Bronze
Men's 10m Air Rifle: Uma Mahesh Maddineni, Bronze
Women's 25-meter Rapid Fire Team: Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna, Tiyana, Bronze
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Team: Unish, Randeep, Akshay Kumar (Khelo India Athlete) - Bronze