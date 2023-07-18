ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 2 (July 17)

Day Two of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 witnessed two events, the 10m Air Rifle Team and the 10m Air Pistol Team at Changwon, Korea.

At first, the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Junior event saw a total of 35 teams, including two Indian teams. The pair of Gauthami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw qualified second with a total of 627.4. The French team Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrefre topped the Qualification round with 632.4.

The Gold medal match between the Indian pair and the French pair took place later in the day. The Indian pair began well by taking the first two series. The French pair bounced back to win the next three, and the India pair won the final series to win the gold of the ISSF Junior World Championships by the score of 17-13.

Sainyam and Abhinav Choudhary finish fourth in the Qualification round. They met the Republic of Korea's pair of Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun in the Bronze medal match. The Indian pair had an excellent finish as they dominated the match to clinch the bronze medal with 17-11.

ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after Day 2

After the end of Day Two of the ISSF World Championship Juniors, India stands second in the medals tally. They have the same number of gold medals as the top-placed China after day two.

China has seven medals overall, including three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. India has three golds, one silver and two bronze medals. The shooters from India and China have grabbed all the gold medals in the ISSF Junior World Championships so far.

Korea and France are the other two countries with medals. Korea is in the third spot with two silver and as many bronze medals. France has clinched one silver medal so far.

On Tuesday, July 18, the competitions of ISSF Junior World Championships will begin with the qualification rounds for Skeet Men and women, 10m Air Rifle men AND 10m Air Rifle women will take place. The qualification and the final of all these events will take place on the same day.