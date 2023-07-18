ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 3 (July 18)

Day 3 of the ISSF Junior World Championships witnessed the qualification round and final of four major events. India had a memorable day as they clinched two more medals on Tuesday.

In the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior Qualification event, India's Abhinav Shaw, Srikanth Dhanush and Umamahesh Maddineni made it to the final round. While Abhinav Shaw topped the Qualification round, Srikanth finished third and Umamahesh ended in the eighth spot.

The final round witnessed France's Romain Aufrere win the gold medal with a total of 251.2. He had a close battle with China's Honghao Wang, who ended with a total of 251. India's Umamahesh clinched the bronze medal with a total of 229. He defeated his teammate Abhinav Shaw, who finished fourth. Notably, this is the second medal for Romain Aufrere in the ISSF World Championship

India's Raiza Dhillon qualified for the final round of the Skeet Women Junior event today. Despite qualifying in the fifth spot, she provided an excellent show in the final to grab the silver medal. Miroslava Hockova clinched the gold medal in the event.

Skeet Men's Junior event also took place today. India's Harmehar Singh qualified in the fourth spot for the final. Despite a good show, he finished fifth in the final round.

The 10m Air Rifle Women was the final event of the day. The qualification round consisted of six Indians, but only Sonam Uttam Maskar qualified for the final round. The Indian youngster finished seventh in the final with a score of 144.8.

ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after Day 3

After the end of Day 3 of the ISSF Junior World Championships, India stay at the second spot in the points table with a total of 10 medals (four gold, three silver and three bronze).

China tops the table with 12 medals in total, including four gold, five silver medals and three bronze medals. Slovakia grabbed two medals on Day 3, which helped the team to capture the third position in the medals tally.

The USA has won one gold medal and a silver, along with two bronze medals. They are in the fourth spot followed by Italy with three medals, including one gold.