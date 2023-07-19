ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 4 (July 19)

On Day 4 of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India grabbed one silver to stay in the second position of the medal tally.

Payal Khatri was the only Indian shooter to qualify for the 25m pistol final round on Day four. Despite having a tough qualifying round, India put up a good fight but ended in the fourth position. China's Qingyi Zuo grabbed the gold medal in the competition.

India grabbed a silver in the Skeet Mixed Team event. India's Harmehar Singh and Sanjana Sood finished second in the Qualification round as well. In the final, the Indian pair met Italy's Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini. The Italy pair ended with a score of 43, while the India pair ended with 38 to grab the silver.

In the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Junior event, Sartaj Singh was the only Indian to make it to the final round. The Indian shooter finished fourth in the final with a score of 436.2. France's Romain Aufrefre won yet another gold medal with a score of 459.9.

ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after Day 4

After the end of Day four of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India remains second in the tally with 11 medals. They have four gold, as many silver, and three bronze medals.

China continues to top the list with 18 medals - six gold, eight silver and four bronze. Italy is in the third spot with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

France has bagged two golds and a silver medal to move to the fourth spot. Slovakia is placed in the fifth spot with two gold medals. Korea has bagged nine medals, but since they have only one gold medal, they are in the sixth position. Korea has won four silver and as many bronze medals in the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023.

The USA, who were in the fourth spot after Day Three, moves down in the tally after a forgettable performance on Day Four. They have six medals with one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.