ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 5 (July 20)

On day 5 of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India had a forgettable outing as they did not win any medals. Switzerland dominated the day with two medals, including a gold medal, and they climbed into the top five for the first time in this year's World Championships.

Day 5 witnessed the Qualification round and the final of the 50M Rifle 3 Positions Junior Women's event. The Qualification Round saw five Indians, but none of them could make it to the final round.

Sharanya Lakhan was the best-placed amongst Indians as she finished in the 12th spot in the qualification round. In the final, Switzerland's Vivien Joy clinched the gold medal, while his countrymate Emely grabbed the bronze medal.

The day also witnessed India's Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu produce a brilliant show as he is one step closer to qualifying for the final of men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event. The final qualification round will take place on Friday, July 21.

ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after Day 5

After the end of day 5 in the ISSF Junior World Championships, China tops the table with 18 medals, including six gold medals, 8 silvers, and 4 bronze medals. India continues to stay in the second spot with 11 medals, including four golds, four silvers, and three bronze medals.

Italy, with two gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals, stays in the third spot. France continues to be in the fourth spot with three medals. The biggest mover in the medals tally is Switzerland. After two medals on Thursday, including a gold medal, Switzerland moves to the fifth spot with three medals in total.

Slovakia, who were in the fifth spot after day 4, drops to sixth with one gold medal, four silver, and four bronze medals followed by Korea and the USA in the ISSF Junior World Championships medal tally.

The 50m Rifle Prone Men, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men, Trap men and women, and 10m Running Target men and women are a few events that will take place on Friday.