ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 7 (July 22)

On Day 7 of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India clinched a bronze medal each in the Team events of 25m Standard Pistol Men and Women on Saturday.

Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh and Akshay Kumar grabbed the bronze medal with a total of 1,671. Team Korea comprising Sukjin Hong, Minsoo Kim and Geonwoo Son finished with 1,679 to grab the silver medal. China's Aobo Chen, Shujie Chai and Zhihao Zhang secured a gold medal with a total of 1,683.

SAI Media @Media_SAI ISSF JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, UPDATE



#TeamIndia comprising of Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna, and Tiyana won🥉 with a total score of 1573 in Women's 25m Rapid Fire event



Congratulations, Girls! ISSF JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS,UPDATEcomprising of Yashita Shokeen, Prarthana Khanna, and Tiyana won🥉 with a total score of 1573 in Women's 25m Rapid Fire eventCongratulations, Girls! pic.twitter.com/O3lDgvLSTr

In the 25m Standard Pistol Women's team event, India finished third with a total of 1,573 to clinch the bronze medal. Yashita Shokeen finished with an individual total of 539. Prarthana and Tiayana ended with 518 and 516, respectively. Team Korea clinched the gold medal, while China grabbed the silver medal.

In the 2nd Qualification round of the Women's Trap event, Aashima Ahlawat finished seventh. Preeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi and Sabeera Haris finished 9th, 10th and 11th, respectively.

China continues to dominate ISSF Junior World Championships 2023

After Day 7 of the ISSF Junior World Championships, China continues to top the medal standings with 26 medals - 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze. India, with two bronze medals on Day 7, stays in the second spot with 14 medals. They have four gold, five silver and as many bronze medals.

Korea is in the third position with 15 medals, including three gold, six silver and as many bronze medals. Ukraine emerged as the biggest mover on Day 7. They are in the fourth spot with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Kazakhstan is in the fifth spot with six medals.

Both France and Switzerland are in the sixth spot with five medals - two gold, two silver and a bronze. Italy and Norway are in the eighth spot with six medals, including two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

On Sunday, the Trap Women and Men qualification round and the final of the ISSF Junior World Championships will take place in the afternoon session. As many as 14 Indians will be in action in the qualification round.