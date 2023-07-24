ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of day 9 (July 24)

On day 9 of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India clinched two gold medals and a silver to end the Championships with 17 medals on Monday, July 24.

In the 50m Pistol Men's event, India's Kamaljeet topped with a score of 544 to clinch the gold medal. Veniamin Nikitin finished second with a total of 542, while Kim Taemin of Korea won bronze with a total of 541. India's Ankait Tomar finished in the fifth spot with a total of 539.

The team comprising Kamaljeet, Ankait Tomar, and Sandeep Bishnoi clinched the gold medal in the 50m Pistol men's team event. Uzbekistan's Veniamin Nikitin, Mukhammad Kamalov, and Obidjonov clinched the silver medal.

In the 50m Women's Pistol event, India's TIyana finished second with a total of 519. Aliyeva clinched the gold medal with a score of 520. Leyli grabbed the bronze with 510.

India finished fifth in the Trap Mixed team event. USA's William and Jeana Carey clinched the gold medal. Great Britain's William Thomas and Louise Madeleine grabbed the bronze medal.

ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after day 9

After the end of day 9 of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India stands in the second spot with 17 medals. They have six gold medals as many silver medals and five bronze medals. China ends the Championships at the top with 12 gold medals, nine silver medals, and seven bronze medals.

Ukraine, which has a total of 10 medals, including five gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, finishes third. Kazakhstan completes the Championship in the fourth spot with four gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals. Followed by Italy with four gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals.

After grabbing a three on the final day of the ISSF Junior World Championships, the USA moves to the sixth spot with a total of 13 medals, including four gold medals. Korea, with 17 medals, finished the Championships in the seventh spot. They have three gold, six silver medals, and eight bronze medals.