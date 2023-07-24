ISSF Junior World Championships 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings at the end of Day 8 (July 23)

On Day 8 of the ISSF Junior World Championships 2023, India clinched a silver medal in the team event of men's trap on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the qualification round and the final of the men's and women's trap event took place in the afternoon. In the women's trap event, India had six participants in the qualification round.

However, only Aashima Ahlawat made it to the final of the event. Preeti Rajat finished ninth while Sabeera Haris finished 11th. In the final, the Indian shooter shot a total of 17 to end the competition in the sixth position.

In the men's trap individual event, none of the Indians made it to the final round of the competition. Shapath Bharadwaj was the best-placed Indian at the seventh spot. In the team event, India clinched the silver medal.

The Indian team comprising of Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Tyagi grabbed the silver medal with a total of 346. Malek shot 117, Vihan had 116, and Tyagi ended with a total of 113.

The team finished behind the Italy Team comprising Emanuele Iezzi, Gianmarco Barletta, and Matteo Dambrosi. The Italy team shot a total of 356.

The Spain team comprising Andres Garcia, Daniel Vincente, and Juan Garcia shot 339 to clinch the bronze medal in the ISSF Junior World Championships.

ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: Updated Medal Tally after Day 8

After Day 8 in the ISSF Junior World Championships, India is in the second position with four gold medals, five silver medals, and five bronze medals.

China continues to top the tally with 12 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and five bronze medals. Ukraine, who were in the fourth spot yesterday, moves to third position with four gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Korea is placed fourth with three gold medals, six silver medals, and six bronze medals. Kazakhstan moves to the fifth spot with eight medals, including three gold medals.

Italy also made a move to the sixth spot with nine medals, including three gold medals. France and Switzerland are tied for the seventh place with five medals.