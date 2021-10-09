ISSF Junior World Championships: India ends campaign on high, wins 30 medals including 13 titles

India added its 13th gold medal to end a spectacular ISSF Junior World Championship campaign in Lima, Peru on a high. Vijayveer Sindhu, Anish and Adarsh topped the podium in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men’s event to take India’s total medal tally to 30.

In the final against Germany’s Felix Lusa Hollforth, Fabian Otto and Tobias Gsoell, the Indian troika dominated the final to win it 10-2 at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian duo of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ayushi Podder won silver medals in the 50m rifle 3 Positions mixed team event.

Aishwary and Ayushi shot 17 in the final against the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen.

The Indian pair topped the qualifiers and equalled a record-score of 590 with the German duo at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

Sartaj Singh Tiwana and Nishcal, the other Indian pair, finished eighth in the qualifiers with 574.

Other Indian medalists at the ISSF Junior World Championships

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker

On Thursday, the Indian team of Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan finished on top of the podium in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand’s Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India’s 10th gold at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

India also won the bronze medal, with Tejaswani and Anish prevailing 10-8 over Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng of Thailand.

In the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF Junior World Championships, Nishchal, Prasiddhi Mahant and Ayushi Podder claimed silver after losing against American troika of Lorraine Zaun, Elizabeth McGhin and Carolynn Tucker. They lost 43-47.

Manu Bhaker was the star of the ISSF Junior World Championships, medalling in all five events she competed at. She won four golds and one bronze.

India’s total haul at the event is 13 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze medals. USA is second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

