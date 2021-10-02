ISSF Junior World Championships: Indian women’s skeet team wins gold, men’s claim bronze

India won their second gold at the ISSF junior world championships on Friday. The women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Areeba Khan and Ganemat Sekhon thrashed Italy 6-0 in the final. Israel claimed bronze after beating Germany. This was Ganemat Sekhon’s second medal in Peru after she won silver in the skeet women’s individual competition.

The men’s skeet team got a podium finish after Ayush Rudraraju, Rajveer Gill and Abhay Singh won bronze, beating Turkey. Italy took gold after defeating USA at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

With this, India remains second in the medal tally with 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. USA leads with 3 gold, as many silvers and 1 bronze.

Earlier on Thursday, Manu Bhaker made a strong comeback by winning gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Esha Singh won silver in the same event.

In men’s 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF junior world championships, Rudrankksh Patil won the silver medal. Ramita claimed bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle.

India eye more medals on Day 3 at ISSF junior world championships

Day 3 of the ISSF Junior World Championships will feature six finals in Air Pistol and Air Rifle Team and Mixed Team events, all of which will have Indian participation.

It will be an all-Indian affair in the mixed team's 10m air pistol gold medal match. Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker will lock horns against Naveen and Shikha Narwal.

The women’s team of Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Shikhar Narwal have qualified for the women’s team 10m air pistol gold medal match. They will face Belarus.

The men’s 10m air pistol team of Naveen, Sarabjot and Shiva Narwal at the ISSF junior world championships have also qualified for the final against Belarus.

The Indian pairing of Atmika Gupta and Rajpreet Singh, meanwhile, have qualified for the 10m air rifle mixed gold medal match. The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Rajpreet, Srikanth Dhanush and Paarth Makhija will take on USA in the gold medal match. The women's 10m air rifle team of Atmika, Nisha Kanwar and Zeena Khitta will take on Hungary in their gold medal match.

