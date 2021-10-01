ISSF Junior World Championships: Manu Bhaker makes golden comeback as India wins five medal on day 2

Manu Bhaker found her way back to the top of the podium in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Thursday. The 19-year-old finished third in the qualification round. She edged compatriot Esha Singh, 16, by 1.3 points in the finals to redeem herself after the disappointment at the Olympics.

Singh grabbed a silver medal in a one-two finish for India, while Rhythm finished in fourth place in the finals after missing out on a podium by just 0.2 points. Manu Bhaker shot 241.3, while Singh managed 240.0 at the ISSF Junior World Championship.

Manu Bhaker is the only Indian shooter to have won gold at the ongoing junior worlds in Lima, Peru so far. Manu Bhaker will compete in five events at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

How did the Indian team fare on Day 2?

After Day 2 action, India is second in the medals table with five medals including one gold (Manu Bhaker), three silver and one bronze. The US tops the tally with six medals, including three golds, two silver and one bronze.

In men’s 10m air rifle event, Rudrankksh Patil claimed a silver medal with a score of 250.0. In the eight-man finals he finished behind Tokyo Olympic medalist William Shaner of the USA.

Ramita won bronze in the women's 10m air rifle junior event with a total score of 229.1. Mehuli Ghosh and Nisha Kanwar finished fifth and eighth respectively in the final.

The other Indian shooters in the 10m rifle competition were Parth Makhija and Srikanth Dhanush. They finished seventh and eighth respectively.

This is the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes.

There are 14 gold medals at stake in the first three competitive days of the championship.

