ISSF Junior World Championships: Team India clinch bronze in Men's 25m Rapid Fire

India's impressive run in the ISSF Junior World Championships continues, as they added yet another medal to their tally. The team comprising Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh, and Akshay Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the Team event of Men's 25m Standard Pistol event.

India completed the event with a total of 1,671 to clinch the bronze medal. At first, Unish Holinder dropped in series one to reach a total of 187. He then finished with 190 and 186. Randeep Singh shot 192, 181 and 184 and Akshay Kumar had 191, 187, 173.

Korea's Sukjin Hong, Kim Minsoo and Geonwoo Son ended with a total of 16,79 to finish second. Sukin Hong had 578, Minsoo Kim reached 554 and Geonwoo Son gathered 548.

China's team comprising Aobo Chen, Shujie Chai and Zhihao Zhang grabbed the gold medal with a total of 1683. Aabo Chen topped with 565 while Shujie Chai had 562, and Zhihao Zhang shot 556.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles 25m Rapid Pistol Event of ISSF Junior World Championships, India had a heartbreak as Mahesh Anandakumar Pasupathy finished at the sixth spot despite a good performance in the Qualification round. The Indian shooter ended with a total of eight.

India are second with 14 medals in the ISSF Junior World Championships

India maintained its second position in the ISSF Junior World Championships after clinching a bronze medal today. They have won 14 medals, including four gold, five silver, and five bronze medals.

China is at the top with 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. Korea moves to the third spot with three gold, six silvers, and as many bronze medals.

Ukraine has captured the fourth position with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. They are followed by Kazakhstan, who have two gold and four silver medals.

Both France and Switzerland are in sixth position with two gold as many silver medals and a solitary bronze medal. Italy and Norway are tied for the eighth position with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.