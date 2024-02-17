ISSF Junior World Cup 2024 Medal Tally: India finishes on top in final standings

India finished atop the ISSF Junior World Cup 2024 medal tally with nine medals at the end of the competition in Granada, Spain. They bagged four gold, three silver, and a couple of bronze medals in the junior shooting tournament.

Georgia finished second with four medals, having won two bronze, one gold, and as many silver medals. Kyrgyzstan are third with one gold medal to their name, while Great Britain are fourth in the standings with one silver and bronze medal each.

Germany finished fifth in the medal tally with one silver medal, whereas hosts Spain are sixth with a bronze medal in the tournament.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 India 4 3 2 9 2 Georgia 1 1 2 4 3 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 4 Great Britain 0 1 1 2 5 Germany 0 1 0 1 6 Spain 0 0 1 1

The others nations competing in the tournament failed to win a single medal.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauds Indian junior shooters' performance

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was all praise for the junior shooters who made the nation proud by bringing home nine medals. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the budding shooter's performance:

"Kudos to our Junior shooters for their stellar performance at the ISSF World Cup in Spain! Bagging a total of 9 medals, including one clean sweep and 3 double podium finishes is a testament to their exceptional marksmanship and resolve."

He also stated that the future of Indian shooting is in safe hands with the youngsters putting on a show in Spain. His tweet added:

"Their consistent excellence and dedication on the international stage are admirable and truly praiseworthy. With such amazing talents leading the way, the future of Indian shooting looks promising."

The ISSF Junior World Cup 2024 took place in Granada, Spain with 10m Rife and Pistol events being held across men, women, and mixed categories. India were unstoppable in the Granada leg of the Junior World Cup as they returned home victories with a whopping nine medals.