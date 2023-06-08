ISSF Junior World Cup: Amanpreet Singh wins gold as India continues to top the tally

India's dream run at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany, continues as Amanpreet Singh picks up a gold medal for the country. The youngster grabbed the gold in the Men's 25m Pistol.

In the Women's 25m Pistol team competition, Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar grabbed the gold medal for India. Amanpreet added a score of 586, while the women's team had a combined score of 1719.

Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri, and Divanshi reached the final of the individual Women's 25m pistol event. However, they couldn't finish in the top three. Megana shot 22 hits to finish fourth, Payal finished fifth with 18 hits, and Divanshi had 11 hits and ended in the seventh spot.

Avinash Yadav, Parikshit Singh Brar, and Ramanya Tomar had a day to forget in the Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3 positions. In the Men's individual event, Swaraj Bhondave was impressive as he ended up in the 8th spot with 574 hits. Meshaak Ponnudurai finished in ninth, while Abhimanyu Yadav ended in 13th.

India is currently at the top of the medals tally with 15 medals with two more competitive days to go. They have won 6 Gold, 6 Silver, and 3 Bronze.

Earlier, shooter Sainyam was the 1st player to win the gold medal for the country in the 2023 Junior World Cup. She won the gold in the Women's 10m air Pistol category. Dhanush Srikanth (Men's 10m air rifle) and Gautami Bhanot/Abhinav Shaw (10m air pistol mixed team) won two other gold medals for India.

Korea is in the second spot with 9 medals - 5 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze. The USA is in the third spot with 3 Golds and 3 Silver.

The ISSF Junior World Cup is designed for shooters under the age of 21. This year's edition features 39 Indian shooters participating in individual and team events in pistol, rifle, and shotgun categories.

Poll : 0 votes