ISSF Junior World Cup: Dhanush Srikanth clinches gold in men’s 10m air rifle

India's stellar performance at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany continues to amaze as Dhanush Srikanth clinched yet another gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Men's category.

The young shooter's outstanding display of skill and precision earned him the top spot on the podium, solidifying India's dominant position in the tournament.

Dhanush Srikanth demonstrated exceptional composure and accuracy throughout the 24-shot final, posting an impressive score of 249.4. His nearest competitor, Pontus Kallin from Sweden, trailed behind by a significant margin of 1.3 points, unable to match Dhanush's flawless performance. Romain Aufrere of France secured the bronze medal, completing the podium.

India's success did not stop there, as Harmehar Singh Lally and Sanjana Sood showcased their talent in the Skeet Mixed Team Event, securing a bronze medal. In a thrilling shoot-off against their Swedish counterparts, David Jonsson and Felicia Ros, Harmehar and Sanjana emerged victorious, adding another medal to India's growing tally.

With three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, India currently leads the medal tally, surpassing the United States, which has two gold and one silver medal. The Indian contingent has displayed exceptional skills and determination, making the nation proud.

Stellar performances by Pratham Bhadana and Abhinav Shaw in Junior Men's 10m Air Rifle event

Apart from Dhanush's remarkable achievement, two other Indian shooters, Pratham Bhadana and Abhinav Shaw, showcased their potential by reaching the final of the junior men's 10m Air Rifle event.

Pratham secured a commendable fifth place with a score of 628.7, while Abhinav, who had previously clinched the gold in the air rifle mixed team event, secured the eighth spot with a score of 626.7.

Although Abhinav finished in seventh place in the final, and Pratham narrowly missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish, their performances contributed to India's overall success.

Dhanush Srikanth's dominance in the final was evident from the very beginning, as he took the lead and maintained a commanding position throughout. His unparalleled skill and focus left his competitors with little opportunity to challenge his supremacy. Dhanush's gold medal triumph further solidifies India's position as a powerhouse in junior shooting events.

