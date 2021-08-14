ISSF looks for major overhaul in Olympic qualification system for Paris Games 2024

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) is planning for a big change to its Olympic qualification system for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The World Federation is planning to remove World Cups from the qualification criteria, restricting the quota places to only the World and Continental Championships.

According to a report by PTI, the ISSF has sent its proposal to the National Federations and is awaiting their approval.

"The ISSF has sent its material to the federations regarding the changes. So, once the proposal is approved, the World Cup will not carry quota places, which will be there in only the world championships and the continental tournaments," PTI quoted a source as saying.

It is believed that the Indian shooters had exposed themselves by participating in too many ISSF world cups, and the change would help them choose important competitions.

"It was felt by many that the Indian shooters competed in too many world cups. Now if there is a change, they can choose which world cup to participate in and which to skip. That way they will not end up participating in every tournament," the source told PTI.

Other changes ISSF plans to make in Olympic qualification system

Another change ISSF plans to make is to replace the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) with MOQS (Minimum Olympic Qualification Score). According to the PTI report, a shooter will need to reach a minimum score to become eligible for the quadrennial event.

"Though it is comparatively tougher to get quotas in the world championships in which the entries are the highest, there will also be continental events like the Asian Shooting Championships which will offer more quota places than before. Even the world championships will probably carry more quota places than before with the World Cup shorn of qualifying status," PTI reported.

India had fielded 15-strong shooting squads at the Tokyo Olympics but failed to win a single medal.

The squad boasted numerous top-ranked shooters like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Elavenil Valarivan, to name a few. A couple of medals in both the individual and mixed team events were realistic expectations. However, the Indian shooting contingent under-performed in Tokyo.

With this major overhaul, NRAI is optimistic they will preserve their best for bigger tournaments and also give opportunities to upcoming shooters.

ALSO READ: What Indian shooting can learn from the Olympics 2021 disappointment

The MQS system is used by shooters to become eligible for the Olympic or Youth Olympic Games. The ISSF designates the minimum scores for each shooting event. The qualification system for shooting is based on quota places.

Edited by Diptanil Roy