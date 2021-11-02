ISSF President’s Cup 2021 Preview: Saurabh Chaudhary all set for comeback, Manu Bhaker looks to continue her golden run

Saurabh Chaudhary is ready to make his comeback from shooting range at the ISSF President’s Cup. The Meerut-born is amongst the seven shooters who will compete in the prize money event scheduled to be held from November 3-to 24 in Warsaw, Poland.

The Shooters will compete in individual and mixed team events – with the teams being decided by a random draw. Competitors from different countries can be paired together at the ISSF President’s Cup.

The Indian shooters joined the national camp for the competition on October 17 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the rifle events, Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are the only Indians invited to the ISSF President’s Cup. Both shooters made their Olympic debuts this year. However, they had a disappointing outing in Tokyo.

While Anjum will be competing in her first competition since the Olympics, Aishwary shone at the Junior World Championships held in Lima, Peru. The youngster shattered the world record and also won the gold medal.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be the two men’s individual 10m air pistol to represent India. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will compete in women’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF President’s Cup.

Manu Bhaker will also compete in women’s 25m pistol event alongside two-time Olympian Rahi Sarnobat.

Squad, Prize Money and ISSF President’s Cup 2021 Live streaming Details

The prize money at the ISSF President’s Cup is a total of $859,200 (INR 6.40 crore approximately).

The winner of the individual event will get $15000 (INR 11 lakh app). The second and third finisher will get richer by $12000 (INR 8.5 lakh app.) and $10,000 (INR 7.5 lakh app.) respectively.

In Mixed Team event, the winner will get $4,800 (INR 3.5 lakh app.). In addition to the cash awards, individual shooters will receive the “Golden Target” and “Best Athlete” of the year awards.

LIVE Streaming: The ISSF President’s Cup will be telecast on ISS’s official YouTube handle.

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (World No. 4)

Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Anjum Moudgil (World No. 12)

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary (World No. 3)

Abhishek Verma (World No. 4)

Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Yashaswini Singh Deswal (World No. 3)

Manu Bhaker (World No. 4)

Women’s 25m Pistol

Rahi Sarnobat (World No. 3)

Manu Bhaker (World No. 4)

