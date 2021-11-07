ISSF President’s Cup 2021: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma clinch silver and bronze medals in men's 10m air pistol event

Saurabh Chaudhary clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the inaugural edition of the ISSF President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday. Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma settled for a bronze medal at the same event.

Silver medallist Saurabh shot 24 points while Abhishek finished third with 21 points. Christian Reitz of Germany finished on top to win a gold medal in the men's 10m pistol event. The German scored 34 points in the final.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Javed Foroughi of Iran, who bagged a gold medal alongside Manu Bhaker in the mixed team event, finished fourth in the event.

Manu Bhaker misses finals of the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF President’s Cup 2021:

Manu Bhaker failed to secure a place at the final of the women's 10m air pistol event. Bhaker managed to finish third in the semi-final. She scored 23 points in the semis behind Olena Kostevych and Mathilde Lamolle.

Manu shot four 10s in initially but later could only manage to score five consecutive 9s to finish third in the semifinal.

Manu finished on top at the women’s 10m air pistol qualification event. She managed to get the better of Olympic gold medallists and world champions Anna Korakaki of Greece and Ukraine’s Olen Kostevych who finished in second and third position, respectively.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker bagged a gold medal with partner Javad Foroughi of Iran on the opening day of the ISSF President’s Cup. The pair got the better of Russia’s Artem Chernousov and France’s Mathilde Lamolle with a 16-8 scoreline in the gold medal match.

Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukrainian Olena Kostevych while Saurabh Chaudhary competed alongside shooter Heidi Gerber Diethelm of Switzerland to finish sixth and seventh respectively at the same event.

Manu will next be in action in the Women’s 25m Pistol event.

