ISSF World Championships 2023: Akhil Sheoran seals Paris Olympics quota, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3-positions

The remarkable Indian shooter Akhil Sheoran has earned a quota for the Paris Olympics at the 2023 ISSF World Championships. He won a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event on Sunday, August 20.

In the final, Akhil scored 450 to finish in the third position. The gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions went to Alexander Schmirl of Austria. Meanwhile, Petr Nymbursky of the Czech Republic took home the silver medal.

It is noteworthy that on Saturday, August 19, Mehuli Ghosh had also grabbed an Olympic spot. She clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Championships in Baku.

Earlier on Sunday, the women's 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan bagged a gold medal. However, in the individual competition of the 25m pistol, Rhythm Sangwan finished eighth.

5 Olympic quotas in shooting for India so far

Bhowneesh Mendiratta claimed a quota place for the 2024 Olympics in the men's trap event. Thereafter, Rudrankksh Patil grabbed another one in the men's 10m air rifle. Later, Swapnil Kusale also claimed an Olympic spot in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions.

In addition, at the ISSF World Championships going on in Azerbaijan, Mehuli Ghosh and Akhil Sheoran have also sealed quotas in their respective events.

India's medal count increases at the 2023 ISSF World Championships

The ongoing ISSF World Championships have turned out to be impressive for the Indian contingent. The talented shooters of India have won a number of medals in the competition. The gold medal winners are - the 10m air pistol mixed team; the women's 10m air rifle team, and the women's 25m pistol team.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal winners include - the men's 10m air pistol team; Mehuli Ghosh (women's 10m air rifle), and Akhil Sheoran (men's 50m rifle 3-positions).

However, in individual events like men's 10m air pistol, women's 10m air pistol, and men's 10m air rifle, the Indian shooters could not perform as expected.