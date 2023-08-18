ISSF World Championships 2023: India's 10m air pistol mixed team claims gold medal

The ISSF World Championships is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan from August 14. At the ongoing event, India's 10m air pistol mixed team has claimed a gold medal for the country. This is the second medal for India at the championship as of now.

The talented Indian pair of Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh defeated Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey 16-10 in the gold medal contest of the 10m air pistol mixed team on Friday (August 18) at the ISSF World Championships.

Expand Tweet

Earlier on Friday, the sensational Indian pair topped the qualification round. Esha scored 290, while Shiva came up with an impressive 293. With a total score of 583, they made it to the gold medal match.

India's performance so far at ISSF World Championships

The 2023 ISSF World Championships has been challenging for the Indian contingent. On Thursday (August 17), the men's 10m air pistol team comprising Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh, and Arjun Singh Cheema won a bronze medal. However, none of the pistol shooters could make it to the final in their individual events.

Similarly, in the women's 10m air pistol individual competition as well, Esha Singh, Divya TS, and Palak could not enter the finals.

It is worth mentioning that the individual events (both men's and women's) at the ISSF World Championships have quota spots for the next year's Paris Olympics. Therefore, it is a matter of concern that the pistol shooters could not grab the golden opportunity to earn those quotas.

On Friday, the performance of the air rifle mixed team of India was not up to the mark. The duo of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Mehuli Ghosh finished in ninth position. Meanwhile, another pair comprising Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita finished 17th.

However, the Indian shooters will get more opportunities to grab medals as well as the Olympic quotas at stake in Baku. Currently, China is at the top of the medal table, while India is in second position with a gold and a bronze.