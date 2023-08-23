ISSF World Championships 2023: India's Amanpreet Singh clinches men's 25m standard pistol gold

The ongoing ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, has turned out to be a stupendous one for the Indian contingent. Amanpreet Singh claimed a gold medal in the men's 25m standard pistol event on Wednesday, August 23.

The talented Indian shooter scored 577 to secure the top spot on the podium at the ISSF World Championships. In this individual event, the silver medal went to Lee Gunhyeok of Korea, as he scored 574. The French shooter Kevin Chapon took home the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the women's 25m standard pistol team of Tiyana, Yashita Shokeen, and Kritika Sharma, with a total score of 1601 won a bronze medal at the ISSF World Championships. The gold medal in this event went to China, while Azerbaijan grabbed the silver medal.

However, in the team event of the men's 25m standard pistol, the Indian trio of Harsh Gupta, Amanpreet Singh, and Akshay Jain finished in fourth position.

9 medals for India so far at ISSF World Championships

The Indian shooters have been impressive at the championship, clinching five golds and four bronzes to attain second position on the medals table as of now.

The gold medal winners of India are - the 10m air pistol mixed team, the women's 10m air rifle team, the women's 25m pistol team, the men's 50m rifle 3-positions team, and Amanpreet Singh in the men's 25m standard pistol.

In addition, Mehuli Ghosh in the women's 10m air rifle (bronze), Akhil Sheoran in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions (bronze), the men's 10m air pistol team (bronze), and the women's 25m standard pistol team (bronze) have also performed well.

Meanwhile, at the 2023 ISSF World Championships, Mehuli Ghosh (in women's 10m air rifle), Akhil Sheoran (in men's 50m rifle 3-positions), and Sift Kaur Samra (in women's 50m rifle 3-positions) have also sealed quotas for the next year's Paris Olympics. This is a great sign ahead of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games which is scheduled to be held from September 23.