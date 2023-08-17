ISSF World Championships 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team wins bronze

At the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Indian men's 10m air pistol team has claimed a bronze medal. With that win, they have opened India's medal account at the high profile event.

The Indian men's team consisting of promising shooters like Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema secured the third position on the podium at the ISSF World Championships on Thursday (August 17). Their aggregate score in the final was 1734.

Amongst the Indian trio, Shiva Narwal's score was 579 and that of Sarabjot was 578. Meanwhile, Cheema scored 577.

Expand Tweet

In the men's 10m air pistol team event at the ISSF World Shooting Championships, the gold medal went to China. The German team took home the silver medal.

In the Chinese team, Zhang Bowen scored 587, Liu Junhui 582 and Xie Yu 580. They secured the top position on the podium with an aggregate of 1749.

Meanwhile, in the German team, Robin Walter scored 586, Michael Schwald 581 and Paul Froehlich 576. The trio finished second with a combined score of 1743 points.

India's performance in men's air pistol individual event at ISSF World Championships

In the individual competition of the men's 10m air pistol event, none of the three Indian shooters (Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema) could make it to the final and were thus out of medal contention. Hence, they could not compete for the Paris Olympic quota in that event.

It is noteworthy that the ISSF World Championships in Azerbaijan has quotas for the 2024 Olympics in the individual events (both men's and women's). A total of 48 quota spots are at stake in Baku.

However, there are several other events to come up in which the formidable Indian squad, comprising Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, among others, will get an opportunity to earn quotas.

The medal events commenced on August 17 and a lot more thrilling contests are yet to begin.