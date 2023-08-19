ISSF World Championships 2023: Indian women's 10m air rifle team wins gold

The 2023 ISSF World Championships began on August 14 in Baku. At the ongoing event in Azerbaijan, the women's 10m air rifle team of India clinched a gold medal on Saturday (August 19).

The sensational Indian trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen, and Ramita secured the top position on the podium with a total of 1895.9 points. In the event, the silver medal went to the Chinese team, while the German trio took home the bronze medal.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another medal on the day came in the women's 10m air rifle. Mehuli Ghosh grabbed a bronze medal in the event. With that, she also earned a Paris Olympics spot for India. This is the fourth spot for India at the Olympics in shooting events so far.

Earlier, Bhowneesh Mendiratta won a place at the Olympics in the men's trap event. Thereafter, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil claimed another Olympic spot in the men's 10m air rifle. Later, Swapnil Kusale clinched one more place in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions.

India's campaign so far at ISSF World Championships

The 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku has been an eventful one for India. The men's 10m air pistol team of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh, and Arjun Singh Cheema opened India's medal account with a bronze.

On Friday (August 18), India won a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh defeated the Turkish duo in the gold medal contest.

However, in the individual competition of the 10m air pistol, none of the shooters could make it to the final. It is noteworthy that the individual events at the ISSF World Championships also act as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Similarly, on Saturday (August 19), the men's 10m air rifle shooters (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Hriday Hazarika) could not enter the final in the individual event.