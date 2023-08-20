ISSF World Championships 2023: Indian women's 25m pistol team claims gold medal

At the 2023 ISSF World Championships going on in Baku, the women's 25m pistol team of India won a gold medal on Sunday (August 20). This is the third gold for India at the championship so far.

The outstanding Indian team of Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, and Esha Singh finished with a total score of 1744 and secured the top spot on the podium at the ISSF World Championships.

The silver medal in the event went to the team from Chinese Taipei as they scored 1743. Meanwhile, the Chinese team took home the bronze medal.

In the individual competition of the women's 25m pistol, India's Rhythm Sangwan made it to the final. However, she finished eighth in the event. Later, in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions, Akhil Sheoran grabbed a bronze medal and also an Olympic quota for India.

Mixed results for India at the ISSF World Championships

Indian shooters have won six medals (three gold and three bronze) so far at the 2023 ISSF World Championships. The first medal came in the men's 10m air pistol team event. The trio of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema won bronze.

Thereafter, the 10m air pistol mixed team (Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh) claimed a gold medal. Another gold was grabbed by the women's 10m air rifle team of Tilottama Sen, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita. In addition, Mehuli Ghosh clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle, earning a spot for the next year's Paris Olympics.

However, in other individual events, the Indian shooters did not live up to the expectations. Not to forget, the Olympic quota places were up for grabs in these events.

In the 10m air pistol individual competition, neither men nor women shooters could enter the finals. Likewise, in the men's 10m air rifle event as well, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Hriday Hazarika did not reach the final round.