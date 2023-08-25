ISSF World Championships 2023: Indian women's 50m pistol team wins gold

At the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Baku, the women's 50m pistol team of India claimed a gold medal on Friday, August 25. This is the sixth gold for India at the prestigious event.

The Indian women's team of Tiyana, Kirandeep Kaur, and Sakshi Suryavanshi, with a total score of 1573, secured the first position. The silver medal in the event went to the Chinese team, while Mongolia took home the bronze medal.

Expand Tweet

In the individual competition of the women's 50m pistol, Tiyana clinched a bronze medal with a score of 533. The gold medal went to Sylvia Steiner of Austria, while the Mongolian shooter won silver.

In the individual event of the men's 50m pistol, Ravinder Singh grabbed another bronze for India at the ISSF World Championships. The Chinese shooter won gold, while Latvia bagged a silver medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's 50m pistol team of Ravinder Singh, Kamaljeet, and Vikram Jagannath Shinde claimed bronze with a total score of 1646. In this event, the gold medal went to the Chinese team, while Korea clinched silver.

India's medal count rises to 14 at the ISSF World Championships

At the 2023 ISSF World Championships, the performance of the Indian squad has been commendable. They have won a total of 14 medals (six gold and eight bronze).

In addition, at this big event going on in Azerbaijan, the Indian shooters also earned quotas for the Paris Olympics. Mehuli Ghosh in the women's 10m air rifle, Akhil Sheoran in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions, Sift Kaur Samra in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions, and Rajeshwari Kumari in the women's trap event have earned the spot for the next year's Olympics.

However, in some individual competitions like the men's 10m air rifle, men's 10m air pistol, women's 10m air pistol, women's 25 pistol, and men's 25m rapid fire pistol among others, the Indian shooters could not perform well. These events also had the Olympic quotas up for grabs. Nevertheless, they would aim to do better at the upcoming Asian Games 2023.