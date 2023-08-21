ISSF World Championships 2023: Sift Kaur Samra earns Paris Olympics quota in women's 50m rifle 3-positions

Promising Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra has sealed a quota for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the 2023 ISSF World Championships. She secured the fifth position in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions event on Monday, August 21.

The 21-year-old talented Indian scored 429.1 to finish fifth in the final. Both the gold and silver medals in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions went to the shooters from China. Meanwhile, the American shooter bagged the bronze medal.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, in the qualification round, Sift scored 192 in the kneeling, 199 in the prone, and 198 in the standing position. With a combined score of 589, she made it to the final. However, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey could not enter the final of the event.

6 Olympics quota for India so far in shooting

At the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Baku, Mehuli Ghosh (women's 10m air rifle), Akhil Sheoran (men's 50m rifle 3-positions), and Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3-positions) have secured Paris Olympics quota.

In addition, Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men's trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men's 10m air rifle), and Swapnil Kusale (men's 50m rifle 3-positions) also claimed Olympic spots for India at the last year's championships.

Performance of Indian shooters at ISSF World Championships

Indian shooters have put up an impressive show at the ISSF World Championships going on in Azerbaijan. This is a great sign ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to be held from September 23.

The gold medalists of India are - the 10m air pistol mixed team; the women's 10m air rifle team; the women's 25m pistol team, and the men's 50m rifle 3-positions team.

Meanwhile, the men's 10m air pistol team, Mehuli Ghosh (women's 10m air rifle), and Akhil Sheoran (men's 50m rifle 3-positions) won bronze medals for the country.

However, the performance of Indian shooters has not been satisfactory in certain individual events like the men's 10m air pistol, women's 10m air pistol, men's 10m air rifle, and women's 25m pistol events. It is worth mentioning that the individual competitions had Olympic quotas at stake.