ISSF World Cup 2021: Full schedule for Tokyo Olympics Qualification event 

The ISSF World Cup 2021 is scheduled to take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi between 18-29 March. It will see a plethora of new and old events being staged. The best shooting contingents from 53 countries have arrived in New Delhi for the ISSF World Cup 2021.

India welcomes more than 50 nations at the ISSF World Cuphttps://t.co/UGk12fVqkH pic.twitter.com/Q9ViyjB5wj — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) March 18, 2021

The ISSF World Cup 2021, being the first combined World Cup after the coronavirus pandemic, is eagerly awaited. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators won't be allowed at the event.

At the forefront of the limelight will be 15 Olympic-bound Indian shooters. India have a good blend of young and veteran experienced shooters in the contingent this year.

ISSF World Cup 2021: Live streaming details

Since spectators are not allowed at the ISSF World Cup 2021, the federation will be live streaming the event for fans.

The ISSF Facebook page and YouTube page will live stream the final rounds of all the events. The ISSF's Vimeo page will also live stream.

The ISSF World Cup 2021 will have 30 events overall - 12 individual, 12 team events, and 6 mixed team events.

Let's have a look at the complete schedule for the ISSF World Cup 2021 in New Delhi.

ISSF World Cup: Matchday and timings (IST)

Friday, March 19

1:45 PM -10m Air Rifle Men Qualification

3:45 PM - 10m Air Rifle Women Qualification

Saturday, March 20

1:00 PM - Final10m Air Rifle Men

2:30 PM - Final 10m Air Rifle Women

2:45 PM -10m Air Pistol (Men and Women)Qualification

5:30 PM - Final 10m Air Pistol Women

7:00 PM - Final 10m Air Pistol Men

Sunday, March 21

10:15 AM - Final 10mAir Rifle Team Men

11:15 AM -Final 10m Air Rifle Team Women

12:30 PM -Final 10m Air Pistol Team Women

1:30 PM - Final 10m Air Pistol Team Men

3:45 PM - Final Skeet Women

5:00 PM- Final Skeet Men

Monday, March 22

10:00 AM -Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

1:15 PM-Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

3:45 PM-Final Skeet Team Women

5:00 PM- Final Skeet Team Men

Tuesday, March 23

3:00 PM- Final Skeet Mixed team

Wednesday, March 24

09:30 AM -Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

12:00 PM- Final 25m Pistol Women

3:30 PM- Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

Thursday, March 25

11:00 AM- Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men

12:45 PM- Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

4:30 PM- Final 25m Pistol Team Women

Friday, March 26

09:30 AM- Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

12:45 PM- Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

3:45 PM- Final Trap Women

5:00 PM- Final Trap Men

Saturday, March 27

2:00-Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

4:00-Final Trap Mixed Team

Sunday, March 28

1:00 PM -Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men

4:00 PM -Final Trap Team Women

5:15 PM -Final Trap Team Men

* All the timings are Indian Standard Time: GMT + 5:30