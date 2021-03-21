ISSF World Cup 2021: India clinches two gold and one silver in 10m team events 

India grabbed three medals on Day 3 of the ISSF World Cup 2021 in New Delhi. With 8 medals (3 golds, 3 silver, and 2 bronze), India is now placed first in the ISSF World Cup standings. The USA occupies second place on the medals tally with 5 medals (3 gold, 2 silver).

The Indian 10m air pistol team clinched 6 out of the 8 medals, followed by the 10m air rifle team with 2 medals.

Indian women's pistol team clinches gold at the ISSF World Cup 2021

In the 10m air pistol event, the Indian women's team comprising of Olympic-bound shooters Yashaswini Singh and Manu Bhaker, along with Shri Nivetha, bagged gold.The Indians defeated Poland's trio of Julita Borek, Joanna Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo in the finals.

The ISSF World Cup 2021, is the first World Cup where team events also have final matches.

Manu Bhaker

In the gold medal match or the grand finale of the 10m Air pistol event, the Indian team defeated their Polish counterparts by a significant 16:8 margin. Earlier on Saturday, Yashaswini and Manu clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the 10m air pistol individual event.

ISSF World Cup 2021: Indian men's pistol team beat Vietnamese team in the finals

The 10m air pistol team women's final event was followed by the men's event.

The Indian team comprising of Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, and Shahzar Rizvi defeated their Vietnamese opponents in the finals. Notably, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma are Tokyo Olympic-bound shooters for India.

The Indian trio got off to a strong lead in the match and clinched the gold medal with a 17:11 aggregate score in the finals.

The Vietnam team comprising of Dinh Thanh Nguyen, Quoc Cuong Tran, and Xuan Chuyen Phan tried to cover up in the end but the Indian team had already taken an insurmountable lead.

ISSF World Cup 2021, 10m Air pistol men team final (Image courtesy: ISSF)

Saurabh won silver and Abhishek won the bronze medal in yesterday's 10m air pistol individual event.

India's men's team settle for Silver in 10m Air Rifle

The 10m air rifle men's team of Deepak Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh, and Pankaj Kumar clinched the silver medal in the team event.

The Indian team lost the gold medal to the US trio of Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner, and Timothy Sherry by a meagre 2 point margin (16:14).

Lucas Kozeniesky also won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle individual event, beating the world number one and three. The Indian Rifle Men trio had a good start with a 4 point lead, but the USA team clinched the gold medal by winning three rounds.

Indian Rifle women lose the third position to Poland

In the 10m air rifle team event final, Apurvi Chandela, Shriyanka Sadangi and Nisha Kanwar lost the bronze medal to the Poland team at the ISSF World Cup 2021.

The Polish team comprising of Natalia Kochanska, Aneta Stankiewicza, and Aleksandra Szutko scripted an emphatic win over the Indians with 17:7 points.

The Indian team has faced disappointment in this year's 10m air rifle women's event. In both the individual and team events, India has not reached the top 3 rankings.

The USA team once again won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team event of the ISSF World Cup 2021, followed by the Danish team.

The Indian skeet team will vie for medals at the skeet men's and women's individual finals today. The 10m Mixed events at the ISSF World Cup 2021 are scheduled for March 22nd and India is sending out their best pistol and rifle shooters.