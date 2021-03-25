Create
ISSF World Cup 2021: Indian shooting contingent will perform well at Tokyo Olympics, says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju with Indian shooters at the ISSF World Cup 2021(Image courtesy: Kiren Rijiju Twitter)
Kiren Rijiju visited the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2021 in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports expressed his confidence about the Indian shooting team's chances at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian women shooters have clean swept the 25m sports pistol event, grabbing all the top three titles. The host nation continued its medal-winning spree on Day 6 at the ISSF World Cup 2021, bagging four medals.

Kiren Rijiju, in conversation with AN, I expressed his delight after felicitating the Indian winners at the ISSF World Cup 2021: He said in this regard:

"I am very happy with the ongoing ISSF World Cup as we are number one, leading the medal tally. I congratulate all the athletes who've won at this World Cup and also the ones who have qualified for the Olympics. The shooting team will perform very well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics."

India emerging as a powerhouse in shooting

Kiren Rijiju and the sports ministry have been supporting the Indian shooters in all possible ways.

The Indian shooting contingent has consolidated its top position in the overall medal tally at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021. They have won 19 medals (9 Gold,,5 Silver and 5 Bronze).

Tweeting about India's chances of becoming a shooting powerhouse, Mr Rijiju posted:

While Indian women have clinched medals in the 25m sports pistol event, their male counterparts won the gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 position event.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar defeated Hungary's Istvan Peni in one of the finals at the ISSF World Cup 2021.

India will aim for their 16th Olympic berth on Day 8 of the ISSF World Cup 2021

India have already clinched 15 Olympic quotas in shooting for the Tokyo Olympics.

The host country will now aim for their 16th Olympic berth at the ISSF World Cup 2021 in the 25m rapid-fire men's event. Young Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala is expected to clinch the same for the country.

Indian shooters have dominated most of the events at the combined ISSF World Cup 2021. They will be expected to do well at the Double trap and 25m rapid-fire events that'll commence on Friday.

With 19 medals, India are well clear of second-placed USA, who have won six medals at the ISSF World Cup 2021.

Published 25 Mar 2021, 14:44 IST
comments icon
