ISSF World Cup 2021: NRAI president confident about India staging the event successfully

The ISSF World Cup 2021 starts today at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, with the event scheduled between 18-29th March. It will be the first combined World Cup of the year.

The 15 Olympic-bound Indian shooters will also be performing at the ISSF World Cup 2021. Ahead of the Olympics, the world has its eye on India as the nation topped the medal tally across all the ISSF World Cups held in 2019.

NRAI president Raninder Singh held a pre-tournament conference on Thursday. Speaking to the media one day before the tournament, he said:

“The eyes of the entire Olympic sporting world will be on us and therefore there is a great responsibility as well. Thankfully, the Government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Sports Authority of India have all stood by us brilliantly in the most trying of times and supported us in the NRAI wholeheartedly in every aspect, thereby boosting our confidence. We are indebted for their support and hope that this sets a benchmark for other nations to follow. This united effort by Team India is sure to deliver a successful World Cup. ”

43 countries will be participating in pistols, rifles, and shotgun events. However, shooting powerhouses like China, Japan, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand would be skipping the ISSF World Cup 2021, which might serve as an opportunity for other nations to hit the top ranks at the event.

Raninder Singh, the current president of the NRAI, also became the first-ever Indian to be elected as the ISSF vice-president. India are hoping to open their account in the 25m Men's Rapid Fire Pistol category, with young shooter Anish Bhanwala being a potential Olympic medal winner.

The NRA president spoke about the Covid-19 protocols involving the ISSF World Cup 2021 and told the media:

“All Covid protocols and safety-measures have been put in place and we are all looking forward to some exciting matches, with several world-class and legendary Shooters lining up against our Indian stars. It has been a very difficult time for our athletes, given there were almost no competitions to speak of for almost a year, but we believe they are professionals and the best in the world, so will come back strong. We wish everyone all the very best and in particular, our Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol squad, who have the opportunity to deliver the 16thOlympic quota to the country.”

India kept limited COVID-19 protocols at ISSF World Cup 2021

India, in comparison to South Korea, who will be the next hosts for the ISSF World Cup 2021, have kept the COVID-19 limitations minimal. South Korea have imposed a two-week quarantine for international shooters participating in the event, which will be held in April.

The NRAI and SAI, however, understood that long quarantines can affect a shooter's training. As a result, they kept a seven-day quarantine period for countries with rising covid cases. Indian shooters will be skipping the ISSF World Cup 2021 in South Korea.

The ISSF World Cup 2021 will be the first World Cup for pistol and rifle shooters after the pandemic.

