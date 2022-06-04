ISSF World Cup 2022: Indian contingent return with five medals

Indian shooters Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey bagged India's second gold and fifth overall medal at the 2022 ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday (June 4).

The Indian duo bagged a gold medal after outshining Ukranian's Serhiy Kulish and Daria Tykhova 16-12 in the 50m Rifle 3 positions (3P) mixed event in Baku.

This was India's second gold of the tournament after the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita won the 10m air rifle women's team event.

Moudgil accumulated 406.5 points to attain a second-place finish behind Denmark's Rikke Maeng Ibsen, who clinched gold with a score of 411.4. The Indian shooter fell short of Ibsen as the scoreboard read 16-12. Meanwhile, South Korea's Eunseo Lee finished third.

Indian shooting contingent clinch five medals at 2022 ISSF World Cup

The 12-member Indian shooting contingent clinched five medals, including two golds and three silver medals, to finish second in the medal tally behind South Korea as the 2022 ISSF World Cup concluded. Apart from the mixed team and women's team gold medals, India bagged three silver medals.

Earlier, Swapnil Kusale bagged a silver medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event on Thursday (June 2). This was his first-ever individual medal at the ISSF World Cup. The 26-year-old swept two medals at the shooting World Cup.

The Indian trio of Swapnil, Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar also won silver in the team event. The trio cleared two qualifying rounds to set up a summit clash. However, they lost 7-17 to Croatia to finish second. Ukraine picked up the bronze in the event.

Anjum Moudgil, on the other hand, bagged a silver medal in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the 2022 ISSF World Cup in Baku on Friday (June 3).

