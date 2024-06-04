ISSF World Cup 2024: Esha Singh in medal contention in women’s 25m pistol final, Ramita Jindal finishes sixth in women’s 10m air rifle

The ISSF World Cup is underway in Munich, with the event holding extra importance this year as it gives athletes the last opportunity to earn their qualifications for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The event will see strong competition for medals as the world's top five ranked men in 10m air rifle, 50m rifle 3 positions, 10m air pistol, and 25m rapid fire pistol (all four individual Olympic events) are set to participate. Only two of the top five will not be in action on the women's side.

Indian shooters have secured 16 quotas in rifle and pistol categories for the Summer Games and all of them will be in action in Germany, where India has the largest team (29 members) in action.

Trending

So far, Ramita Jindal and Esha Singh are the only Indians who have managed to get past the qualification rounds and reach the finals. While the former finished sixth in the women’s 10m air rifle, the latter is scheduled to be in action in the women’s 25m pistol final on Wednesday, June 5.

ISSF World Cup: Esha Singh qualifies for women’s 25m pistol final, Divyansh Singh Panwar's record broken

In the women’s 25m pistol, Esha Singh showed her prowess to qualify for the final. Having shot 293 in the precision round, she followed it up with a score of 291 in the rapid round on Tuesday.

Rhythm Sangwan, meanwhile, scored just 570 and finished 55th in the qualification round. Manu Bhaker did not take part in the event.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, Ramita Jindal impressed in the qualification round, scoring 633 to finish fourth and make it to the final. She could not replicate her performance in the final, as she finished in sixth place with a score of 166.3.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, the trio of Indians – Sandeep Singh, Panwar, and Rudrankksh Patil – failed to reach the final, where China’s Sheng Lihao set a new world record (254.5), bettering Divyansh Singh Panwar's score (253.7) set earlier this year in Cairo.