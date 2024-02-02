ISSF World Cup 2024 Medal Tally: Where did India finish in the standings?

India finished atop the ISSF World Cup 2024 medal tally at the end of the competition in Egypt that took place from January 24 to February 1. They finished their campaign with six medals, including two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

India's gold medallists include Divyansh Singh Panwar in the 10m air rifle event. Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik won the other gold medal for India in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Great Britain won two gold medals and one silver medal, while Germany finished third in the medal tally with two gold and three bronze medals. Korea are fourth in the standings with two gold medals to their name.

Kazakhstan finished fifth in the medal tally with two bronze, one gold, and as many silver medals. Spain and Greece finished sixth with one gold and one silver medal each.

Qatar are placed eighth in the standings with one gold and bronze medal each. The Czech Republic, Egypt, and the United States are ninth in the medal tally with one gold medal apiece.

A total of 44 medals were distributed among 22 nations at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Cairo. Fifteen gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals were grabbed by the athletes during the tournament.

Which are the remaining nations that won medals at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Cairo?

Italy finished 12th, having clinched three silver medals, while France finished 13th with a couple of silver medals. Switzerland are 14th in the standings with one silver and as many bronze medals.

Armenia and Bulgaria finished 15th in the medal tally with one silver medal each. Six teams were placed 17th in the standings with one bronze medal apiece. The nations are, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, and San Marino.