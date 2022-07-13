ISSF World Cup: Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane win gold, India placed third with four medals

The Indian shooting contingent is going strong at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal so far.
After a remarkable outing on Day 3, India are currently placed in third position with two golds and one bronze medal, behind Serbia and China.
It all started when Arjun Babuta humbled the 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Lucas Kozeniesky, pulling off a major upset to win India's first gold medal at the shooting event.
In a thrilling summit clash, the youngster stunned the American shooter 17-9 in the men's 10m Air Rifle event on July 11.
Meanwhile, Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane bagged a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup on Wednesday (July 13).
The Indian duo defeated the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen 17-13 to win India's second gold medal.
In the 10m Air Pistol mixed event, the Indian pair of Palak and Shiva Narwal bagged bronze medals after dominating Kazakhstan's shooters Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan as the scoreboard read 16-0 in the third-place play-offs.
Earlier, the Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Bhowneesh Mendiratta lost to Slovakia's Drobny Adrian, Slamka Michal and Olejnik Hubert Andrzej to settle for a silver medal in the men's trap team gold medal clash.
Indian shooting team for 2022 ISSF World Cup
A strong 49-member shooting contingent, including shooters, coaches, and support staff, is all set for the 2022 ISSF World Cup, which is underway in Changwon, Korea.
The Indian shooting team has a mix of experienced as well as new shooters representing the nation at the event. The athletes in the contingent include:
Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Esha Singh, Yuvika Tomar, Palak, Rhythm Sangwan
Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Arjun Babuta, Ramita, Sanjeev Rajput Mane Shahu Tushar, Makhija Paarth, and Mehuli Ghosh
Shotgun Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Mendiratta Bhowneesh
Also read: Paralympic double medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara becomes World No. 1