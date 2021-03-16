ISSF World Cup, New Delhi: When and where to watch

The ISSF World Cup 2021 is all set to start at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi, on March 18. Top international shooters from all over the world will be competing in this tournament, which is the first combined ISSF World Cup of the year.

A total of 300 shooters from 43 countries will be vying for medals in the shotgun, pistol, and rifle events.

The 57-member Indian shooting contingent will aim to make it a memorable outing at home with World Cup titles. Fifteen shooters have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, with India attaining the maximum number of quotas in some events.

However, the contingent still hopes to add to that number by qualifying in events such as the 25m rapid fire pistol, where all eyes will be on young sensation Anish Bhanwala.

Anish Bhanwala

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, spectators won't be allowed to watch the ISSF World Cup live at the shooting range. However, ISSF has made necessary arrangements for fans to watch the World Cup online.

Here are all the details you need to know about when and where to watch the ISSF World Cup:

Where to watch ISSF World Cup, New Delhi?

ISSF will be live-streaming the final matches of all the events. Shooting fans can watch the matches live on the ISSF Facebook page and the ISSF Youtube channel. The matches will also be streamed on ISSF's Vimeo page.

When to watch the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi?

Competition in all categories will start off with the qualification round. The top 8 qualifiers from each discipline will then contest the final match for the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The schedule for the ISSF World Cup:

Friday, March 19

10m Air Rifle Men-1:45 PM IST

10m Air Rifle Women-3:45PM IST

Saturday, March 20

Skeet Men – 9:00 AM IST

FINAL10m Air Rifle Men – 1:00 PM IST

FINAL 10m Air Rifle Women – 2:30 PM IST

10m Air Pistol (Men and Women) – 2:45 PM IST

FINAL 10m Air Pistol Women – 5:30 PM IST

FINAL 10m Air Pistol Men – 7:00 PM IST

Monday, March 21

10m Air Rifle Team (Men and Women) – 8:45 AM IST

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – 3:00 PM IST

